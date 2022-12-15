Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OMFL

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (Symbol: OMFL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.66, changing hands as low as $43.29 per share. Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OMFL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OMFL's low point in its 52 week range is $38.79 per share, with $51.0534 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.39.
