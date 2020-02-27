Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OMF

In trading on Thursday, shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.46, changing hands as low as $36.95 per share. OneMain Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OMF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OMF's low point in its 52 week range is $29.85 per share, with $48.9197 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.46.

