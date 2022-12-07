Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OLLI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLLI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.25, changing hands as low as $50.96 per share. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 10.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OLLI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OLLI's low point in its 52 week range is $37.6701 per share, with $72.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.22.
