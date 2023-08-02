Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of O-I Glass Inc (Symbol: OI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.05, changing hands as low as $19.48 per share. O-I Glass Inc shares are currently trading off about 10.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OI's low point in its 52 week range is $12.05 per share, with $23.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.05.
Also see: IBRN Options Chain
Institutional Holders of SMIG
GLOP shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.