Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of O-I Glass Inc (Symbol: OI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.05, changing hands as low as $19.48 per share. O-I Glass Inc shares are currently trading off about 10.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OI's low point in its 52 week range is $12.05 per share, with $23.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.05.

