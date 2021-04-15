Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OFLX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Omega Flex Inc (Symbol: OFLX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $146.51, changing hands as low as $143.03 per share. Omega Flex Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OFLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OFLX's low point in its 52 week range is $72.95 per share, with $193.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $143.03.

