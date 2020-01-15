Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OFG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of OFG Bancorp (Symbol: OFG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.31, changing hands as low as $21.14 per share. OFG Bancorp shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OFG's low point in its 52 week range is $17.60 per share, with $24.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.18.

