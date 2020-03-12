Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ODFL

In trading on Thursday, shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $176.90, changing hands as low as $164.18 per share. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ODFL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ODFL's low point in its 52 week range is $130.87 per share, with $227.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $174.85. The ODFL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.