Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Owens Corning (Symbol: OC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $160.74, changing hands as low as $159.36 per share. Owens Corning shares are currently trading off about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OC's low point in its 52 week range is $109.9505 per share, with $191.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $159.66.

