Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Owens Corning (Symbol: OC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $115.80, changing hands as low as $110.91 per share. Owens Corning shares are currently trading off about 8.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OC's low point in its 52 week range is $80.2403 per share, with $147 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $112.58.
Also see: DGX MACD
MTCH Technical Analysis
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MPET
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.