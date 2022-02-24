Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OBNK

In trading on Thursday, shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (Symbol: OBNK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.94, changing hands as low as $42.12 per share. Origin Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OBNK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OBNK's low point in its 52 week range is $33.9654 per share, with $47.5799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.11.

