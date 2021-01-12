Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - O

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.94, changing hands as low as $57.00 per share. Realty Income Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of O shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, O's low point in its 52 week range is $38 per share, with $84.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.41. The O DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.