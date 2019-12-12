Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - O

In trading on Thursday, shares of Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.07, changing hands as low as $72.96 per share. Realty Income Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of O shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, O's low point in its 52 week range is $59.93 per share, with $82.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.16.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.