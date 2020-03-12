Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NYT

In trading on Thursday, shares of New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.44, changing hands as low as $27.41 per share. New York Times Co. shares are currently trading down about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NYT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NYT's low point in its 52 week range is $27.35 per share, with $40.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.36.

