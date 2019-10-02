Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NXST

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $99.17, changing hands as low as $97.44 per share. Nexstar Media Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NXST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NXST's low point in its 52 week range is $70.09 per share, with $119.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.65.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.