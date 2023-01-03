Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NXGN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of NextGen Healthcare Inc (Symbol: NXGN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.64, changing hands as low as $18.20 per share. NextGen Healthcare Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NXGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NXGN's low point in its 52 week range is $16.13 per share, with $21.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.34.

