Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NWSA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of News Corp (Symbol: NWSA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.42, changing hands as low as $13.07 per share. News Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NWSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NWSA's low point in its 52 week range is $11.22 per share, with $15.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.09. The NWSA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

