Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NWSA

In trading on Thursday, shares of News Corp (Symbol: NWSA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.03, changing hands as low as $25.91 per share. News Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NWSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NWSA's low point in its 52 week range is $19.25 per share, with $28.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.04. The NWSA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

