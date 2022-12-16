Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NWBI

In trading on Friday, shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.70, changing hands as low as $13.65 per share. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NWBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NWBI's low point in its 52 week range is $12.04 per share, with $15.345 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.68.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JGBD
Institutional Holders of FNY
Institutional Holders of BBSC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.