Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NUE

In trading on Thursday, shares of Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $142.62, changing hands as low as $140.49 per share. Nucor Corp. shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NUE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NUE's low point in its 52 week range is $100.13 per share, with $182.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $140.86. The NUE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

