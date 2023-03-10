Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NTST

In trading on Friday, shares of NetSTREIT Corp (Symbol: NTST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.49, changing hands as low as $18.72 per share. NetSTREIT Corp shares are currently trading down about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTST's low point in its 52 week range is $17.07 per share, with $23.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.80.

