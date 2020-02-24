Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NTRS

In trading on Monday, shares of Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $96.88, changing hands as low as $95.96 per share. Northern Trust Corp shares are currently trading off about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTRS's low point in its 52 week range is $83.96 per share, with $110.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.63. The NTRS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

