Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NTGR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.85, changing hands as low as $32.39 per share. Netgear Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTGR's low point in its 52 week range is $24.63 per share, with $40.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.71.

