Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NTES

In trading on Thursday, shares of NetEase, Inc (Symbol: NTES) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $83.21, changing hands as low as $80.16 per share. NetEase, Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTES's low point in its 52 week range is $53.09 per share, with $108.7689 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.76.

