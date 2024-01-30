Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NTCO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Natura & Co Holding SA (Symbol: NTCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.13, changing hands as low as $6.12 per share. Natura & Co Holding SA shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTCO's low point in its 52 week range is $4.055 per share, with $7.675 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.13.

