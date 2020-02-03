Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NSSC

In trading on Monday, shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.60, changing hands as low as $22.22 per share. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 15.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSSC's low point in its 52 week range is $16 per share, with $34.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.60.

