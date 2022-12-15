Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NSRGY

In trading on Thursday, shares of Nestle S A (Symbol: NSRGY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $118.39, changing hands as low as $115.56 per share. Nestle S A shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSRGY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NSRGY's low point in its 52 week range is $102.775 per share, with $141.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.87.
Also see: TARS market cap history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TMPM
SVFD market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.