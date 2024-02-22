Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NR

In trading on Thursday, shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (Symbol: NR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.92, changing hands as low as $5.61 per share. Newpark Resources, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NR's low point in its 52 week range is $3.40 per share, with $7.625 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.97.

