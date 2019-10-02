Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NPO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of EnPro Industries Inc (Symbol: NPO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.09, changing hands as low as $64.68 per share. EnPro Industries Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NPO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NPO's low point in its 52 week range is $55.43 per share, with $75.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.97.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.