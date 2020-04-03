Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NPI

In trading on Friday, shares of Northland Power Inc (TSX: NPI.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.93, changing hands as low as $26.82 per share. Northland Power Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NPI's low point in its 52 week range is $20.52 per share, with $33.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.86.

