Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NOW

In trading on Thursday, shares of ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $682.40, changing hands as low as $659.01 per share. ServiceNow Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOW's low point in its 52 week range is $526.11 per share, with $815.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $659.02. The NOW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.