Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NOW

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $431.36, changing hands as low as $430.15 per share. ServiceNow Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NOW's low point in its 52 week range is $337 per share, with $601.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $430.89. The NOW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
