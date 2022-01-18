Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NOVT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Novanta Inc (Symbol: NOVT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $149.91, changing hands as low as $148.77 per share. Novanta Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOVT's low point in its 52 week range is $118.73 per share, with $184.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $151.00.

