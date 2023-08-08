Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NOMD

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (Symbol: NOMD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.48, changing hands as low as $17.28 per share. Nomad Foods Ltd shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NOMD's low point in its 52 week range is $12.68 per share, with $19.8164 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.37.
