Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NOG

In trading on Friday, shares of Northern Oil & Gas Inc (Symbol: NOG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.24, changing hands as low as $35.39 per share. Northern Oil & Gas Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NOG's low point in its 52 week range is $25.5612 per share, with $43.6389 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.22.
