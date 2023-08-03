Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NNOX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd (Symbol: NNOX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.18, changing hands as low as $11.15 per share. Nano-X Imaging Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NNOX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NNOX's low point in its 52 week range is $5.31 per share, with $22.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.66.

