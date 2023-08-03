Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NNOX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd (Symbol: NNOX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.18, changing hands as low as $11.15 per share. Nano-X Imaging Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NNOX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NNOX's low point in its 52 week range is $5.31 per share, with $22.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.66.
Also see: Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Selling
Institutional Holders of IART
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PSNY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.