Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NNI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Nelnet Inc (Symbol: NNI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.46, changing hands as low as $60.17 per share. Nelnet Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NNI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NNI's low point in its 52 week range is $47.59 per share, with $69.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.20.

