Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NNI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Nelnet Inc (Symbol: NNI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $94.30, changing hands as low as $93.62 per share. Nelnet Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NNI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NNI's low point in its 52 week range is $78.41 per share, with $101.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.83.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.