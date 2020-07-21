Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NMR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Nomura Holdings Inc Adr American Depositary Shares (Symbol: NMR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.58, changing hands as low as $4.57 per share. Nomura Holdings Inc Adr American Depositary Shares shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NMR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NMR's low point in its 52 week range is $3.18 per share, with $5.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.58.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.