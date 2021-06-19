Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NMIH

In trading on Friday, shares of NMI Holdings Inc (Symbol: NMIH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.75, changing hands as low as $22.47 per share. NMI Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NMIH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NMIH's low point in its 52 week range is $13.5477 per share, with $26.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.67.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.