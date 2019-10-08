Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NKSH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of National Bankshares Inc. (Symbol: NKSH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.22, changing hands as low as $38.06 per share. National Bankshares Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NKSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NKSH's low point in its 52 week range is $32.52 per share, with $47.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.13.

