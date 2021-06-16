Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NIU

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Niu Technologies (Symbol: NIU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.60, changing hands as low as $32.30 per share. Niu Technologies shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NIU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NIU's low point in its 52 week range is $12.5414 per share, with $53.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.41.

