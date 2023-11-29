Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NIMC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NIMC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $101.85, changing hands as low as $101.15 per share. NiSource Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NIMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NIMC's low point in its 52 week range is $93.64 per share, with $107.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.31.

