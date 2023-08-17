Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NICE

In trading on Thursday, shares of NICE Ltd (Symbol: NICE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $205.48, changing hands as low as $188.29 per share. NICE Ltd shares are currently trading down about 9.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NICE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NICE's low point in its 52 week range is $164.65 per share, with $234.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $190.62.

