Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.20, changing hands as low as $28.00 per share. NiSource Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NI's low point in its 52 week range is $24.365 per share, with $30.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.18.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.