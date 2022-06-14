Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.77, changing hands as low as $27.29 per share. NiSource Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NI's low point in its 52 week range is $23.65 per share, with $32.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.62. The NI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.