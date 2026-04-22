Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NHI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (Symbol: NHI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.75, changing hands as low as $75.69 per share. National Health Investors, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 9.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NHI's low point in its 52 week range is $68.80 per share, with $91.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.80.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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