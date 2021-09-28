Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NGGTF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of National Grid Transco plc (Symbol: NGGTF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.49, changing hands as low as $12.13 per share. National Grid Transco plc shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NGGTF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NGGTF's low point in its 52 week range is $10.5785 per share, with $13.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.13.

