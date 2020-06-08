Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NG

In trading on Monday, shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (Symbol: NG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.28, changing hands as low as $7.89 per share. NovaGold Resources Inc. shares are currently trading off about 10.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NG's low point in its 52 week range is $4 per share, with $12.845 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.06.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.