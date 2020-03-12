Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NFLX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $323.44, changing hands as low as $307.32 per share. Netflix Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NFLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NFLX's low point in its 52 week range is $252.28 per share, with $393.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $317.60. The NFLX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.