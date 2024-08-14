Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NEOG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Neogen Corp (Symbol: NEOG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.93, changing hands as low as $15.71 per share. Neogen Corp shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEOG's low point in its 52 week range is $11.46 per share, with $24.095 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.96.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.